MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, July 12 near Whitnall and Howard.

According to police, the driver of a four-door vehicle lost control and collided with a tree around 1:30 a.m. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident and the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Speed may have contributed to the accident. The driver received severer injuries and died at the scene.