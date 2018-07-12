Reward increased to $10K in connection with Picasso print stolen in downtown Milwaukee in February

MILWAUKEE — The owners of DeLind Fine Art Appraisals on Thursday, July 12 announced a $10,000 reward in connection with a Picasso print stolen from the art appraiser in February.

The Picasso print, dubbed ‘Torero’ was lifted from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals, where it was on display, on Feb. 16. It’s one of 30 originally produced by the artist, making it both rare and valuable. The piece is worth an estimated $35,000 to $50,000.

The 1949 print was in the downtown Milwaukee art gallery at the corner of Mason and Jefferson.

The piece is pretty distinguishable. Picasso only did 30 of them and he signed each with a green crayon in the lower right corner.

DeLind officials said they have a buyer for the artwork, and “it’s time to turn up the heat.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or the FBI.