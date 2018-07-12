Thousands of runners and walkers ‘Storm the Bastille’ in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — France is taking over downtown Milwaukee this weekend. Runners and walkers kicked off Bastille Days Thursday, July 12 with the annual ‘Storm the Bastille’ 5K run/walk.

The run commemorates the 18th Century French prison that sparked the French Revolution.

Bastille Days, which runs through Sunday, July 15, is one of the largest French-themed celebrations in the nation. The four-day bash has live music, an international marketplace, plenty of wine and a signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica.

This is the 37th annual Bastille Days.