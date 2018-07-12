President Trump wants new paint job, cushier bed for Air Force One, report says

WASHINGTON – Air Force One is reportedly not to President Donald Trump’s taste. The president wants a bigger, cushier bed and a “more American” look for his aircraft, now painted what he calls a “Jackie Kennedy color,” Axios reports.

Air Force One last underwent a redesign under the John F. Kennedy administration, which opted for a color scheme of white and blue—JFK’s favorite color, reports the Sun.

But during a February meeting with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg about a $4 billion program to replace two 747-200B jets used by the president, Trump reportedly expressed his preference for a red, white, and blue design. Per Axios, this “could cause friction” with Air Force officers who are content with the current paint job “known around the world.”

Per the Sun, the aircraft is “instantly recognizable” as it’s marked by a large American flag. It also bears the presidential seal and reads “United States of America” in large letters.

It’s unclear how much a revamp would cost; a now-canceled order to replace two refrigerators on the plane was set to cost $23.6 million.

Despite President Trump’s apparent wishes, former White House stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein believes it’s the inside of the plane that’s most problematic for him, per People.

“I don’t know how he gets lost, but he does,” she writes in a new memoir of one particular flight to Mar-a-Lago.

“Air Force One is a beautiful bird, but it’s no different from any other commercial 747 in that there’s one narrow hallway that takes you from the front to the back.” The book is out Tuesday.

