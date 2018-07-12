× Trumps, May, attend gala at UK’s Blenheim Palace

LONDON — President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are on their way to a black-tie gala at Blenheim Palace near Oxford, England where they’ll be joined by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The dinner is Trumps’ official welcome to the U.K. during their first visit since Trump’s election. The president wore a tuxedo and Mrs. Trump wore a pale yellow gown as they boarded a helicopter to the gala.

Audible jeers could be heard from protesters as Marine One lifted off from London.

Blenheim Palace is the birthplace of Winston Churchill, for whom Trump has expressed admiration.

He reinstalled a bust of Churchill in the Oval Office shortly after his inauguration and screened the 2017 film “Darkest Hour” at the White House last winter in a sign of his affinity for the British leader.