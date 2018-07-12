Trumps, May, attend gala at UK’s Blenheim Palace

US President Donald Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) leave the US ambassador's residence, Winfield House, in London on July 12, 2018, heading to Blenheim Palace for a dinner on the first day of a UK visit. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
US President Donald Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) leave the US ambassador's residence, Winfield House, in London on July 12, 2018, heading to Blenheim Palace for a dinner on the first day of a UK visit. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
LONDON — President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are on their way to a black-tie gala at Blenheim Palace near Oxford, England where they’ll be joined by British Prime Minister Theresa May.
The dinner is Trumps’ official welcome to the U.K. during their first visit since Trump’s election. The president wore a tuxedo and Mrs. Trump wore a pale yellow gown as they boarded a helicopter to the gala.
Audible jeers could be heard from protesters as Marine One lifted off from London.
Blenheim Palace is the birthplace of Winston Churchill, for whom Trump has expressed admiration.
He reinstalled a bust of Churchill in the Oval Office shortly after his inauguration and screened the 2017 film “Darkest Hour” at the White House last winter in a sign of his affinity for the British leader.
51.841365
-1.360972