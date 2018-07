Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A landmark of the space program came tumbling down at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, July 12.

A launch pad that dates back to the early days of the space program was demolished.

An Air Force commander initiated the detonations -- which brought down the mobile gantries and towers at launch complex 17.

The demolitions comes about seven years after the complex hosted its last launch.