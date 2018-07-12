× We Energies Foundation pitches in $50K to Light the Hoan campaign

MILWAUKEE — The We Energies Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Light the Hoan project, a campaign to illuminate the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee.

Earlier this year, business and civic leaders formed Light the Hoan as a committee of the Daniel Hoan Foundation. The group launched a public crowdsourcing campaign to raise more than $1.5 million to install LED lights on the Hoan Bridge.

The committee is leveraging the We Energies Foundation contribution by challenging other businesses to match or exceed this generous gift.

Kevin Fletcher, President of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service issued the following statement in a news release:

“Our contribution toward LED bulbs to light the bridge is dedicated to the many We Energies employees who work every day to create a brighter future for the residents of Wisconsin. We are pleased to partner with the Daniel Hoan Foundation to light the Hoan Bridge.”

The campaign has raised more than $150,000 to date, officials say. CLICK HERE to learn more about the campaign.