A lesson in buoyancy: Easy experiment that can teach kids about density, buoyancy and pressure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While you're enjoying swimming and boating this summer -- science is quietly at work. Dr. Molly Cule with Mad Science joins Real Milwaukee with an easy experiment that can teach kids about density, buoyancy, and pressure.

Materials needed:

Clear plastic bottle with screw-on cap

Cup

Water

Squeeze condiment packet--(ketchup, soy sauce, mustard)

About Mad Science (website)