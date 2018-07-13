There's nothing like ice cream on a summer day. Brian Kramp spent the morning at AM Ice Cream -- where they serve it up three different ways. In fact, one of them is rolled ice cream. Another thing they offer is shaved ice. Hawaiian shaved ice -- and they also offer bubble waffles.
AM Ice Cream “offer a variety of flavors and toppings for your taste buds’
