AM Ice Cream “offer a variety of flavors and toppings for your taste buds’

July 13, 2018

There's nothing like ice cream on a summer day. Brian Kramp spent the morning  at AM Ice Cream -- where they serve it up three different ways.  In fact, one of them is rolled ice cream. Another thing they offer is shaved ice. Hawaiian shaved ice -- and they also offer bubble waffles.