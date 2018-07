Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are looking to track down a man who allegedly committed a strong-armed robbery at a business near Lisbon Avenue and Burleigh Street.

It happened on Thursday, July 12 around 8:20 a.m.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, black, with a medium build, 6’1”, 180 lbs., and bald. He was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt, dark shorts, and multi-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.