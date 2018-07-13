Severe T-storm watch for all of SE Wisconsin until 11 p.m.
Air quality advisory issued for all lakeside counties until 11 p.m. Saturday

ESPN report: Jabari Parker, Chicago Bulls are progressing on a deal

Posted 5:29 pm, July 13, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — NBA league sources tell ESPN that restricted free agent forward Jabari Parker and the Chicago Bulls are progressing on a deal.

Parker was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the second-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He signed his first NBA contract with Milwaukee on July 9, 2014.

According to his bio on the Milwaukee Bucks website, Parker has averaged career highs in points (20.1), rebounds (6.1) and assists (2.8) per game while shooting a career-high 36.5 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17.

BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 25: Jabari Parker #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks runs down court during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 25, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)