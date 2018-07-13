ESPN report: Jabari Parker, Chicago Bulls are progressing on a deal

MILWAUKEE — NBA league sources tell ESPN that restricted free agent forward Jabari Parker and the Chicago Bulls are progressing on a deal.

Parker was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the second-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He signed his first NBA contract with Milwaukee on July 9, 2014.

According to his bio on the Milwaukee Bucks website, Parker has averaged career highs in points (20.1), rebounds (6.1) and assists (2.8) per game while shooting a career-high 36.5 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17.