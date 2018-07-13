Full-throttle fun: Harley-Davidson Museum celebrates 10-year anniversary

MILWAUKEE-- Rev your engine -- because for this weekend only, the Harley-Davidson museum is celebrating ten legendary years. Kasey spent the morning at the museum with a look at the full-throttle birthday fun.
The museum opened its doors on Thursday, July 12 back in 2008.
A party kicked off at Bike Night, featuring ten years of museum trivia, live music by The Radio Wranglers, a Milwaukee Fire Department Boat Show, and fireworks.
The party lasts all weekend on 6th and Canal, with plenty of other activities planned for the birthday weekend.
Harley-Davidson is also prepping for its 115-year anniversary party. It runs over Labor Day weekend, August 29 to September 2.
For more information on the celebrations, CLICK HERE.
Museum admission is $10 from July 12-15.