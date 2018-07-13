× Humane Society caring for nearly 40 animals seized from Pittsfield home

GREEN BAY — Almost 40 animals removed from a Pittsfield home on July 5 are now being cared for at the Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay, WHS said on Friday, July 13.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, staff members were requested by Animal Control to help removed the animals from the condemned home where the conditions were “deplorable” as floors were covered in garbage and feces. The animals had no access to food or water and they were all in need of veterinary care.

The animals rescued include: 31 dogs, one snake, a cat, bearded dragon, guinea pig, rooster, mouse, and a quail. Humane Society officials say another snake was found dead when authorities arrived.

To make room for the new arrivals, WHS staff say other animals were moved to the WHS Door County Campus in Sturgeon Bay and into volunteer foster homes.

The WHS veterinary team said the dogs were infested with fleas and were suffering from various infections, malnutrition and other medical issues. Some were limping or missing limbs, and many were trembling with fear.

“More treatment lies ahead, but with medical care, good nutrition, patience and lots of love, these sweet companions can soon be leading happy, healthier lives,” WHS staff said.

WHS is currently asking for donations to help with the costs of their medical care. Donations can be made at any Wisconsin Humane Society location, or click here.