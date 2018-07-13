Milwaukee Tool breaks ground on $32M expansion of its Brookfield facility

BROOKFIELD — Milwaukee Tool broke ground on Friday, July 13 on an expansion of its Brookfield facility. Gov. Scott Walker was on hand for the event.

The new $32 million research and development facility is expected to bring another 350 jobs to southeast Wisconsin.

This expansion project will occupy a 3.5-acre site. It is expected to house Milwaukee Tool’s advanced manufacturing, engineering, and global research and development center. The 114,500-square foot, multi-story building starts construction in the third quarter — and is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

Jobs created as a result of this expansion are expected to include a wide range of opportunities, but will predominantly focus on engineering roles with an average annual salary of $75,000.

Gov. Scott Walker issued the following statement in a news release:

“As a global manufacturer, Milwaukee Tool had other options for its latest expansion, but chose Wisconsin because of our dedicated workforce and strong business climate. Thank you to Milwaukee Tool for their continued commitment to creating jobs, contributing to our economy, and growing in our state.”

Renderings of expansion project