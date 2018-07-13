‘Never forgotten:’ Sun Prairie community prepares for funeral of Captain Cory Barr

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUN PRAIRIE -- An emotional day in Sun Prairie. The community is preparing for the funeral of Fire Captain Cory Barr who was killed in a gas explosion Tuesday, July 10 and some are getting their first closeup look at the devastation.

"It's very difficult to look at it for the first time in person," Elizabeth Donoghue said.

Elizabeth and Daniel Donoghue are seeing the devastation to their chocolate business close up, for the first time. On Tuesday, a gas leak explosion demolished the Barr house across the street. It killed the Barr house owner, Cory Barr.

Cory Barr is now known as a national hero. The U.S. National Honor Flag is in Sun Prairie and will be placed at the funeral Saturday, July 14 as its been for thousands of fallen heroes.

Captain Barr was on duty as a Sun Prairie firefighter trying to make others safe before the explosion.

"Everyone knew Cory," Daniel said. "If you worked or had a business down here, you knew Cory because he helped every one."

The Donoghue's just opened their business on Main street eight months ago. Daniel said he still can't believe his business neighbor is gone.

"Anytime we needed anything he helped us," Daniel said. "We ran out of food for an event once, he was like, 'Just use my kitchen, take whatever you need, all the foods here, the kitchen is yours. Do what you need.' We need ice, he's like 'Where can I bring it?'"

This time there are others bringing items for Cory Barr -- roses in his memory and messages of love. The U.S. National Honor Flag is now in Sun Prairie for Barr's funeral Saturday.

The honor flag was flown at ground zero and since then has been honoring those killed in the line of duty.

"This flag is to represent Cory's sacrifice. Never forgotten is not just something we say -- it's something that we live by," Cynthia Heisler with the U.S. Honor Flag said. "Cory's sacrifice will never ever be forgotten."

Visitation for Captain Barr is Friday night, July 13 and the funeral is Saturday at Sun Prairie High School.

The Red Cross and other agencies are still helping those displaced by the devastation.

Below is a statement from Bear Communications regarding Tuesday’s explosion in Sun Prairie: