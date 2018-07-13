× North Ave. to be repaved from 9th to 20th Streets beginning Monday, July 16

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct a paving project on W. North Avenue from N. 9th to N. 20th streets beginning Monday, July 16 — weather permitting.

A news release indicates this project will be divided into two (2) work zones to minimize impact for businesses, residents, and the traveling public during construction. Once each section has been completed, that portion of the road will reopen to traffic.

The proposed schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 16: W. North Avenue from N. 20th Street to N. Teutonia Avenue will be closed to traffic

Tuesday, July 17: W. North Avenue from N. Teutonia Avenue to N. 9th Street will be closed to traffic

All work is weather dependent and subject to change

This project includes milling (removing) the existing road pavement and laying down new pavement immediately.