Overnight full closures: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, July 13

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road for barrier wall work and pavement marking - 11PM - 6AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at the Zoo Interchange for storm sewer cleaning - 11PM - 6AM

Monday, July 16 and Tuesday, July 17

Nighty Overnight Full Closure lI-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for barrier wall and pavement marking - 10PM - 5AM

Nightly Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road for barrier wall and pavement marking - 10PM - 5AM

Wednesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 19

Nighty Overnight Full Closure I-94 West from 84th Street to Moorland Road for barrier wall and pavement marking - 10PM - 5AM

Nightly Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road for barrier wall and pavement marking - 10PM - 5AM