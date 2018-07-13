× Precious Murphy to be sentenced; accused of speeding off, crashing tow truck

MILWAUKEE — She sped off and crashed a tow truck, seriously injuring several people — and bit officers. On Friday afternoon, July 13, Precious Murphy will learn her fate.

Murphy accepted a deal in March to plead no contest to four of nine charges in connection with this case. Those charges include fleeing an officer, hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and taking and driving a vehicle without consent. The court dismissed five other charges. With this plea deal, Murphy avoided a trial.

Murphy sped away from an officer while driving a tow truck last September. At Pierce and Hadley in Milwaukee, she caused serious injury to three people. Murphy then ran to another car, forcing its driver out — and bit an officer. A Taser and pepper spray did not stop her.

The next day, Murphy was tracked to a hospital 225 miles away.

The state’s sentencing recommendation would run consecutive to the sentence Murphy is currently serving. When she committed the current crime, she was already on probation for second degree recklessly endangering safety.