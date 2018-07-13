× Public invited to walk inside Milwaukee’s streetcar at Bastille Days

MILWAUKEE — One of the Milwaukee streetcars will be brought out to Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park this weekend — so the public can walk through the vehicle.

A news release says while festival-goers won’t be able to ride the streetcar to Bastille Days until next summer, attendees will have the opportunity to board the new streetcar from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the Cathedral Square platform. That is located on Kilbourn Avenue between Jefferson and Jackson Streets.

The Milwaukee streetcar will be stationary during the event, with ADA-compliant level boarding on the platform to provide easy access to the vehicle for everyone.

Two of five vehicles for the Milwaukee streetcar have already arrived from Brookville, Penn.-based Brookville Equipment Corp., with the remaining three vehicles set to be delivered in the coming months. The vehicles are already undergoing on-street testing along a closed portion of W. St. Paul Ave., and will begin testing along the entire route this summer.

For more information regarding the Milwaukee streetcar, visit thehopmke.com.