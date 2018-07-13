MILWAUKEE -- What happens when a bunch of monsters hit the high seas? Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee to share his reviews of "Hotel Transylvania 3" and other family-friendly flicks.
Review of “Hotel Transylvania 3:” What happens when a bunch of monsters hit the high seas
-
Han Solo is striking out on his own: Family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters this weekend
-
Disney’s crime fighting family is back in action: Does ‘Incredibles 2’ live up to the name?
-
Our movie man has a WARNING about a superhero flick hitting the theaters
-
From giant gorillas to a deadly game of truth or dare, our movie man shares his real reviews
-
The Common Guy reviews ‘Ant-man and the Wasp’ and ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’
-
-
From virtual realities to uplifting stories: The family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters
-
Milwaukee Brewers fall to Minnesota Twins 3-1
-
Kenosha man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run, stepfather says he ‘doesn’t have a car!’
-
‘Donate now:’ Red Cross issues urgent call for blood donors after emergency blood shortage
-
Thames homers as Brewers down Twins 2-0
-
-
Milwaukee Brewers fall 5-0 to New York Mets
-
Family wants new review of case after man struck in hit-and-run dies 3 years after crash
-
Surviving the ride: Things to pack to entertain kids in the car on your road trip