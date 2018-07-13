Search for Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck: Status of missing teen changed to ‘endangered’

GLENDALE — The status of a missing teenage girl, Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck, has been changed from “missing” to “endangered.” She has also now been registered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck

Scobey-Polacheck, 16, was last seen on Sunday, July 1 when she left her home on a silver and blue bicycle. She is described as a female, black, standing approximately 5’5” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a dark complexion and short black hair. She was last seen wearing black spandex shorts and a gray tank top.

Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck

Teenasia’s parents said she sent an email to them on Thursday, July 5.

Any information regarding Teenasia’s disappearance should be provided to the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.

