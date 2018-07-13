Search for Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck: Status of missing teen changed to ‘endangered’

GLENDALE — The status of a missing teenage girl, Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck, has been changed from “missing” to “endangered.” She has also now been registered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Scobey-Polacheck, 16, was last seen on Sunday, July 1 when she left her home on a silver and blue bicycle. She is described as a female, black, standing approximately 5’5” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a dark complexion and short black hair. She was last seen wearing black spandex shorts and a gray tank top.

Teenasia’s parents said she sent an email to them on Thursday, July 5.

Any information regarding Teenasia’s disappearance should be provided to the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.