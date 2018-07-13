× Summerfest 2018 by the numbers: Attendance, food donations, rides & much more!

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. revealed on Friday, July 13 some big numbers tied to the 11-day run of Summerfest 2018.

Despite three days of excessive heat warnings over 100 degrees and two days with rain, attendance was reported at 766,192.

Here’s a quick breakdown of other big numbers:

A total of 56,480 lbs. of food were collected for Hunger Task Force during Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6 Milwaukee and Kohl’s Family Day admission promotions

98,000 one-way Sky Glider rides

2,881 rides on the Paddleboat Water Experience

17,151 rides on Summerfest’s Wheel In the Sky

While there was no winner, there were 15,999 attempts at the Hole-In-One Contest with Arnold Palmer Spiked and 540 ESPN Milwaukee

Officials also revealed more than 2,100 seasonal workers were hired to work at Summerfest. In addition, 380 volunteers provided 3,500 hours of support for festival services, and 106,294 fest-goers took advantage of daily admission promotion offers. For the second year in a row, nearly 14 percent of all attendees entered through an admission promotion.