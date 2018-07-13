US Marshals seek 48-year-old Jacqueline Hartfield, woman with ‘lengthy criminal history’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- She’s had significant parole violations over the last six years, and authorities believe her drug problem is causing her to continue to flee. U.S. Marshals are now turning to the public for help in arresting 48-year-old Jacqueline Hartfield.

“It’s pretty concerning because usually when someone’s been on the run that long they’re usually engaging in additional criminal activity to remain under the radar from law enforcement,” the U.S. Marshal on her case said.

Hartfield has a warrant for an outstanding parole violation for over a year.

"She has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1993”, the U.S. Marshal said. “She a constant violator within her parole conditions.”

Hartfield’s record contains drug possession and drug distribution -- specifically cocaine.

She’s described as 5'4" tall, 161 lbs, with a tattoo that says "Miss J" on her right forearm. Hartfield also uses the alias of "Wee-Gee."

U.S. Marshals say she's known to frequent the area of 35th and Lisbon.

“Given her past criminal history as well as current parole violation, I consider her a danger to the public and somebody they should be on the lookout for," the U.S. Marshall on the case said.

Officials are asking for any tips or information that can lead to an arrest.

“I would ask her to turn herself in maybe she can get the help she needed with her drug problem," the agent explained. "Her drug problem is only going to continue to get worse,” the agent explained.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals tipline at 414-297-3707.