Watch: Fond du Lac Police Department joins the lip sync battle

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac Police Department has set the tone — and the notes — for a southeast Wisconsin lip sync battle.

You may have seen the videos circling online showing police departments across the country challenging other officials to sing along to popular songs.

Fond du Lac police is now in on the fun.

Shared on the department’s Facebook page Friday, July 13 two officers sang “Rewrite the Stars” from the 2017 movie musical “The Greatest Showman” — and they sound great!

Fond du Lac police have challenged the Appleton Police Department and Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office. The pressure is on.