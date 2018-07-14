Fire breaks out at Maynard Steel in Milwaukee, no injuries reported

MILWAUKEE– Firefighters on Saturday morning, July 14 responded to the scene of a fire at Maynard Steel — located on 27th Street near Kinnickinnic River Parkway in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m.

Officials tell FOX6 News the fire broke out in a repair shop area.

All employees self-evacuated — and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.