'Fish hook lodged in his neck:' Man injured after boat crashes into Lake Michigan break wall

RACINE COUNTY — A 65-year-old man from Mt. Vernon, Iowa was taken to the hospital early Friday morning, July 14 for injuries suffered in a boating accident. The man suffered lacerations to his legs, neck, and had a fish hook lodged in his neck.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Lake Michigan near the 16th Street Lagoon after receiving a 911 call from a fisherman. The fisherman observed a boat run into a break wall.

The damaged vessel, a 33 foot fishing boat, had been preparing for Salmon-O-Rama when it struck the break wall. There were five people and a dog on the boat.

One passenger, a 65-year-old male from Mt. Vernon, Iowa, was injured in the accident. He was picked up by a passing boater and transported to the 5th Street Boat Launch. He was then taken by rescue to Wheaten Franciscan – Racine.

He was treated for lacerations to both legs and his neck. He also had fish hook lodged in his neck. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The other four occupants, including the boat’s captain, were not injured. They were picked up by the Coast Guard and taken to the Kenosha Harbor. The captain was a 41-year-old man from Kenosha. The dog was not injured in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor.