Former Bucks star Jabari Parker plays game of pickup in Bay View

MILWAUKEE — He may be leaving for Chicago but before that big announcement, former Bucks’ Jabari Parker was spotted playing a game of hoops with local residents in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Parker tipped off fans to the game Thursday, July 12 by sharing a picture on his Instagram with the caption: “2372 S Logan Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207 United States.”

Several people got the message and showed up to the court. The group experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play with the pro.

Parker even posed for pictures afterward.

Saturday, July 14 it was announced Parker and the Chicago Bulls agreed to a $40 million, two-year contract, bringing the talented and oft-injured forward to his hometown team.