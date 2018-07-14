× Found safe: 16-year-old Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck reunited with family

GLENDALE — Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck, the 16-year-old girl last seen on Sunday, July 1, has been found safe and was reunited with her family late Friday night, July 13.

The teen disappeared July 1. Her family says she hopped on her bicycle and left home after she was told to stop texting an older man. Friday, police upgraded her status to endangered.

Officials say Teenasia was reunited with her family late Friday night as a result of contacts made through community outreach.

The following statement was issued by Annemarie and Bill Scobey-Polacheck following the return of their daughter: