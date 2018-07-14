Found safe: 16-year-old Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck reunited with family
GLENDALE — Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck, the 16-year-old girl last seen on Sunday, July 1, has been found safe and was reunited with her family late Friday night, July 13.
The teen disappeared July 1. Her family says she hopped on her bicycle and left home after she was told to stop texting an older man. Friday, police upgraded her status to endangered.
Officials say Teenasia was reunited with her family late Friday night as a result of contacts made through community outreach.
The following statement was issued by Annemarie and Bill Scobey-Polacheck following the return of their daughter:
“We are so very grateful to have Teenasia safe at home with her family. She is healthy and happy to be here and we are so happy to have her with us.
We want to thank the entire community who helped bring our daughter home, including the Glendale and Milwaukee Police Departments, Tory Lowe, our family, friends and neighbors, and the many volunteers who helped make this joyful reunion possible.”