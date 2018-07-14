Funeral to be held for Capt. Cory Barr, who died after gas explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUN PRAIRIE -- A funeral will be held Saturday, July 14 for Cory Barr, the volunteer fire captain killed in a gas explosion on Tuesday, July 10. Firefighters are expected to attend from across the state.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Sun Prairie High School on Grove Street in Sun Prairie.

Captain Barr was killed while responding to a gas leak outside the tavern he owned, the Barr House. The blast leveled parts of downtown, and injured at least a dozen people.

Cory Barr is now known as a national hero. The U.S. National Honor Flag is in Sun Prairie and will be placed at the funeral Saturday, July 14 as its been for thousands of fallen heroes.

"This flag is to represent Cory's sacrifice. Never forgotten is not just something we say -- it's something that we live by," Cynthia Heisler with the U.S. Honor Flag said. "Cory's sacrifice will never ever be forgotten."

The Red Cross and other agencies are still helping those displaced by the devastation.

Below is a statement from Bear Communications regarding Tuesday’s explosion in Sun Prairie: