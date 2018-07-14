× Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down all lanes on I-41 near County D in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — All northbound and southbound lanes are closed on I-41 near County D in Washington County due to a crash.

Alternate Route: Exit D, WB D to 175, 175 NB to 28, 28 EB to I-41.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

CLICK HERE to monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.