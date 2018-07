Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. -- A bear in Georgia decided to take a lunch break in the back of a woman's van!

While watching from inside her home, Carrie Watts caught the moment on camera in Rabun County, Georgia.

Watts says she left her windows in the van down, as she always does but the bear must have smelled food inside and decided he wanted it for himself.

The bear made off with a full meal: a sandwich, cookies and chips.