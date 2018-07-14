People from across the state attend Capt. Cory Barr’s funeral: ‘We’re a brotherhood’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUN PRAIRIE -- A funeral was held Saturday, July 14 for fallen Sun Prairie firefighter Captain Cory Barr. Barr was killed while responding to a gas leak in downtown Sun Prairie on July 10. Many of the thousands that came to pay their respects are first responders themselves.

"We're just one big family," said Ed Squires, Paris Fire Department.

On the day that Capt. Cory Barr was laid to rest, there was something powerful in the air.

"When one goes down we all hurt, you know, we all bleed," said Squires.

Thousands of first responders sensed it too, the need to be there for their fellow firefighter.

"There are thousands and thousands of individuals here today, from fire services all around the state," said David Dean, Hartland Fire Department.

"We're just a brotherhood. It doesn't matter what color hat you wear, what department you're on, if you're a career volunteer, paid on-call, we're all one family," said Squires.

When the Barr family put out the invitation for the public to come to the visitation, they meant it. Hundreds of first responders from all across the state came out to pay their respects but it wasn't just people here in Wisconsin, but departments internationally; places like Calgary, Canada and Mexico.

"There's going to be a lot of tears shed but it's going to be because they love Cory, they miss Cory," said Honor Guard Commander, Brent Jones.

The visitation lasted several hours, and responders stood at attention, and gave those mourning their utmost respect.

If you're looking to show your support for first responders David Dean, with the Hartland Fire Department, recommends this:

"Love their family, hug their firefighters, enjoy every minute that we have," Dean said.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to support Barr's family. He leaves behind a wife, Abby, and twin daughters who just turned 3 years old.