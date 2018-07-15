× 2 killed, 1 badly hurt in crash involving 2 vehicles in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured in a crash involving two vehicles that happened Sunday evening, July 15 in the Town of Sherman in Sheboygan County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Highway I at County Highway SS.

According to sheriff’s officials, a vehicle with a driver and two passengers headed westbound on County Highway SS failed to stop for the stop sign at County Highway I. That vehicle was struck by a vehicle headed southbound.

Both of the passengers in the westbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life with severe injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a truck, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.