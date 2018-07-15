× 3-year-old boy killed, 2 adults injured in single-vehicle crash in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — A three-year-old is dead and two adults are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Pewaukee early Sunday morning, July 15.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Prospect Avenue at Rocky Point Road.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Prospect Avenue and left the roadway near Rocky Point Road striking a tree.

The 25-year-old male driver and a 24-year-old female passenger were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries. A three-year-old boy passenger was taken to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, but died due to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.