(left) TOPSHOT - A Croatia fan poses at the Red Square in Moscow on July 14, 2018 on the eve of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (right) A supporter of France's national football team holds a French flag as he waits for the metro in Paris, a few hours prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match against Croatia, on July 15, 2018. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
France and Croatia to meet in World Cup final
MOSCOW — France or Croatia?
One of those two teams will become World Cup champion later Sunday.
The French, who won their only World Cup title at home in 1998, will be playing in their third final in 20 years. The Croats have the chance to win the biggest prize in soccer for the first time.
The match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow caps a month-long tournament that started with 32 teams playing in 12 stadiums around Russia.