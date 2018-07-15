‘Glad that they won:’ France, Croatian soccer fans cheer for their teams at World Cup events in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Sliding across the rain-soaked turf holding the World Cup trophy tight, teenager Kylian Mbappe and the rest of France’s players acted like the youthful bunch they are. The 19-year-old Mbappe became only the second teen after Pele to score in a World Cup final, helping France beat Croatia 4-2 on Sunday, July 15.

If you were able to watch the World Cup final — it was quite the match. The excitement extended to the Milwaukee area.

There were plenty of soccer fans enjoying the game and the weather outside Sunday at Nomad Nacional in Walker’s Point — where there were a lot of French flags waving after the win.

FOX6 caught up with some fans who said they were pleased with the outcome.

“I’m glad that they won. Rooted for France all the way. We’re having a great time, honestly. That’s really it,” a fan said.

Sunday marked the final day of Milwaukee’s Bastille Days celebration — and there was a lot of excitement after France’s win.

Meanwhile, there was a sea of checkered red and white jerseys at Croatian Park in Franklin — where fans didn’t let the loss get them down.

“In the beginning, we didn’t think they would make it this far, but they made us very proud,” said Fredy Jany, Croatian Eagles Soccer Club.