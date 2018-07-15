Grafton man accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at Sheboygan restaurant

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police said Sunday, July 15 an arrest has been made after a burglary that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at Jake’s Roundabout Steakhouse on Business Drive.

It happened on Saturday, July 14.

Jake’s Roundabout Steakhouse officials shared surveillance photos of the suspect and pictures of the damage on social media.

Police said the suspect, a 24-year-old Grafton man, entered the bar after hours. A citizen tip helped police identify him. A search warrant was executed at his home, and police said he was arrested for burglary and felony damage to property. The case has been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charges.