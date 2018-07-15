× Man shot during argument on Milwaukee’s north side; suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city’s north side Saturday night, July 14.

It happened near 25th and Center at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a 61-year-old man was involved in an argument with the suspect. As the argument escalated, the suspect grabbed a gun and shot the man.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect was taken into custody.