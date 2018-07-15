× Milwaukee man arrested for OWI with kids and gun in the car

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Milwaukee man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16 early Sunday morning, July 15.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped the driver around 3:20 a.m. at the I-94 westbound off ramp to Highway 18 for speed and lane deviation.

An odor of intoxicants was detected when the state trooper made contact with the 34-year-old Milwaukee man.

Two children, ages four and eight, were inside the vehicle.

Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and the Milwaukee man was arrested for operating while intoxicated with passengers under 16 years of age. A legal blood draw was completed at a hospital and the driver was released to a responsible party without incident.

Authorities said the driver was also cited for operating without a license. Charges related to a handgun that was found in the vehicle are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorneys Office.