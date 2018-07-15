‘Saddened by this:’ Boys, ages 3, 6, killed in separate weekend tragedies on the road in Waukesha County

PEWAUKEE/WAUKESHA — Separate tragedies in Waukesha County on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15 resulted in the deaths of children. A 3-year-old boy died after a vehicle he was riding in struck a tree in Pewaukee early Sunday, and a 6-year-old boy died after his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck in Waukesha on Saturday night.

Although the incidents were unrelated, neighbors are pleading with drivers to slow down, and pay extra attention to avoid heartbreak like this in the future.

“My neighbor upstairs saw the bike under the car,” said Carole Merrifield.

Merrifield and her neighbors at the corner of Racine and Cheviot Chase in Waukesha saw the scene around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I looked outside and saw all the squad cars and the fire truck,” said Merrifield.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck collided with the 6-year-old boy who was riding his bike with his family. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and sadly passed away, surrounded by his family.

“I don’t want to see anything like that happen again,” said a neighbor.

That neighbor who was visiting his grandchildren Sunday across the street from where it happened said the boy was crossing Racine after a trip to Dairy Queen.

“We love to go to Dairy Queen. We love crossing that street, but it’s always been a little scary to me. It’s not really marked that well,” he said.

In Pewaukee around 6 a.m. Sunday, near Prospect and Rocky Point, sheriff’s officials say a vehicle struck a tree. A 25-year-old man who was driving and a 24-year-old woman who was a passenger were taken to hospitals with injuries. A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

“I am saddened by this,” the man visiting his grandchildren in Waukesha said.

There, Merrifield said she wishes a stoplight would be put up in the area to slow traffic.

“I often use it myself, so I’m taking a chance. Everyone is taking a chance when they cross there,” said Merrifield.

Both incidents remain under investigation. In Waukesha, police said the striking pickup truck’s driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.