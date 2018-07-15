× Waukesha police: 6-year-old boy on bicycle struck, killed by vehicle

WAUKESHA — A 6-year-old is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike Saturday night, July 14.

Numerous 911 phone calls reported the accident near the intersection of Racine Avenue and Cheviot Chase around 9: 30 p.m.

According to police, officials found a pickup truck that had struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injures and later died despite life saving efforts. The boy was with members of his immediate family at the time of the incident.

Waukesha police are investigating the incident. The driver of the pickup truck stayed on scene to speak with investigators.