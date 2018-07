Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- What started out as a game at a rodeo in Utah turned into a moment a military family will cherish forever.

The Gehret family was answering questions from a clown at the Ute Stampede Rodeo. When the clown misplaced their prize, he instead asked them to turn around for the big reveal.

It was their dad -- Staff Sergeant Curt Gehret, who just returned from a year-long deployment in the Middle East.

Welcome home, and thank you for your service SSgt. Gehret!