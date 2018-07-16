Amid criticism over refusal to acknowledge election meddling, Pres. Trump tweets US, Russia ‘must get along’

HELSINKI — Facing withering bipartisan criticism over his refusal to publicly acknowledge Russian election meddling during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump says the two superpowers “must get along.”

In a Monday tweet sent as he is flying back to the U.S. aboard Air Force One, President Trump says, “As I said today and many times before, ‘I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people.'”

He adds, “However, I also recognize that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past — as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along!”

President Trump met with Putin for three hours Monday before participating in a joint press conference in which President Trump did not contest the Russian leader’s election meddling denials.

U.S. intelligence agencies have unanimously concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 campaign, most likely to help President Trump’s campaign.