MILWAUKEE -- Amazon's annual "Prime Day" sale starts Monday afternoon, July 16. This year, the online retailer has extended the sale to 36 hours with more than one million deals. Lori Torgerson with Amazon joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Are you ready shop? A look at the biggest deals and steals during Amazon “Prime Day”
-
Why Prime Day is important to Amazon
-
Amazon reveals it has more than 100 million Prime members
-
NFL renews Thursday night deal with Amazon
-
Amazon charges couple more than $1,000 to ship paper plates
-
Buy tires on Amazon, install them at Sears
-
-
Amazon unveils nearly hands-free streaming TV device
-
The typical Amazon employee makes less than you think
-
Record Store Day 2018: As vinyl sales surge, a look back at the celebration’s beginnings
-
Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119
-
Why diapers are in trouble: Americans are having fewer babies
-
-
For the next 3 days, people can pick through items at the St. James annual thrift sale
-
Man accused of killing mom, burning body in backyard ordered urn from Amazon, police say
-
Southwest Airlines kicks off 96-hour sale with deals as low as $49