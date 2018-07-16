LIVE: Pres. Trump and President Vladimir Putin hold joint press conference

Are you ready shop? A look at the biggest deals and steals during Amazon “Prime Day”

Posted 9:23 am, July 16, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Amazon's annual "Prime Day" sale starts Monday afternoon, July 16. This year, the online retailer has extended the sale to 36 hours with more than one million deals. Lori Torgerson with Amazon joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.