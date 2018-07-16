Deputies arrest felons with firearms after separate pursuits in Milwaukee over the weekend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies in separate pursuits on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15 arrested felons with firearms.

The first happened Saturday, July 14 around 4:40 a.m.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies spotted a vehicle stopped in the right distress lane on I-94 westbound near General Mitchell Boulevard. The emergency flashers were on, the trunk open and a man was standing at the rear of the vehicle. As the deputy approached, the man closed the trunk, got in the car and pulled out into traffic, cutting off a semi and narrowly missing a collision.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the driver stopped.

Sheriff’s officials say the man said, “I know my rights. I refuse to give you consent to search my car.”

As the deputy requested another squad, the man drove away from the scene, exiting at N. 68th Street. He drove on streets and alleyways in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee, ignoring stop signs, covering a distance of 12 miles, sheriff’s officials said.

The driver came to a dead-end on N. 23rd Street, and fled on foot across Vliet Street with deputies in pursuit. Deputies saw him put a gun in a bush as he ran, and apprehended him after several blocks. They recovered the firearm from the bushes, and several boxes of ammunition from the vehicle.

The 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

The second happened Sunday, July 15 around 7:45 p.m.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies on patrol in Sherman Park saw a vehicle speeding through the intersection of W. Locust Street and N. Sherman Boulevard. They saw the vehicle ignore a number of stop signs — and drive in bike and parking lanes.

The deputy activated emergency lights and sirens for a traffic stop near N. 37th and W. Locust Street.

Sheriff’s officials say the driver refused to stop, and went through another stop sign at N. 39th Street, striking another vehicle in the intersection, going over a curb and coming to rest on the cement steps of a home. The vehicle that was struck went over the curb and struck a tree.

As deputies approached the scene, they saw a passenger run northbound on N. 39th Street and the driver run westbound on W. Hadley Street.

After a short foot pursuit, deputies arrested the driver, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man. He refused medical care from the Milwaukee Fire Department, but complained of eye pain and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck claimed no injuries.

Deputies recovered a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, multiple cellphones and 10 baggies of marijuana, weighing just under 40 grams. Sheriff’s officials say the man had more than $600 in cash in his pockets.

He was arrested on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver THC and a misdemeanor charge of resisting/obstructing an officer. Sheriff’s officials say he had a Department of Corrections warrant for a probation violation and an Milwaukee Police Department warrant for fleeing/eluding an officer.

Online court records show he has an open case filed in March out of Milwaukee County for felony fleeing/eluding an officer, habitual criminality repeater. A warrant was filed for his arrest in March.