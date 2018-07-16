Firefighter, resident injured in apartment fire near 8th and Galena in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Monday morning, July 16 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 8th and Galena in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly before 7 a.m.

Witnesses tell FOX6 News that a neighbor used a ladder to climb to the second floor of the apartment complex to rescue an elderly man trapped inside. He was transported to the hospital.

Firefighters also recused a woman from a second floor balcony. She was not injured.

One firefighters sustained a cut to his hand.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

