Firefighter, resident injured in apartment fire near 8th and Galena in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Monday morning, July 16 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 8th and Galena in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly before 7 a.m.
Witnesses tell FOX6 News that a neighbor used a ladder to climb to the second floor of the apartment complex to rescue an elderly man trapped inside. He was transported to the hospital.
Firefighters also recused a woman from a second floor balcony. She was not injured.
One firefighters sustained a cut to his hand.
No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
43.051441 -87.950615