× DPW: South Howell Avenue reconstruction project begins Monday, July 16

MILWAUKEE — A reconstruction project on South Howell Avenue from West Grange to West Layton Avenues began Monday, July 16 with preliminary work on the avenue crossovers, according to the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

Access to General Mitchell International Airport (GMIA) from S. Howell Ave. will be maintained during this project.

However airport travelers, customers, employees, and vendors should be aware of traffic pattern changes and possible delays accessing the airport during the project. The traveling public may wish to use South 13th Street between W. Layton and West Grange avenues as an alternative route to the airport.

What to expect during construction:

Two-way traffic on S. Howell Ave. will continue during construction

On Thursday, July 19 the east side of S. Howell Avenue will be closed

One lane in each direction will be open on the west side of the street

The intersection of S. Howell/East & West Layton will also be reconstructed; traffic lane closures on Layton will

occur as well.

Bus routes: #55 and the Green Line will remain in operation on their regular routes. Route #80 will detour to/from the Airport Spur via W. Grange Ave. to S. 6th St. Passengers should watch for possible additional and/or relocated bus stops, and other possible delays, and plan accordingly.

Parking: There will be no on-street parking on S. Howell during construction. Pedestrian access: Short-term disruptions will occur as sidewalks are being removed and rebuilt. Temporary accommodations will be provided as needed.

For more information on this project, go to the DPW website Support for Business page.

This is a State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation project, managed in conjunction with DPW, and is expected to last into December 2018, weather permitting.