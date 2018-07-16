× FCC chairman has ‘serious concerns’ about proposed sale of Tribune Media to Sinclair Broadcast Group

WASHINGTON — Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai announced on Monday, July 16 that he has “serious concerns” about a proposed sale of Tribune Media to Sinclair Broadcast Group. The deal is reported to be worth $3.9 billion.

Pai issued the following statement on this matter on Monday:

“Based on a thorough review of the record, I have serious concerns about the Sinclair/Tribune transaction. The evidence we’ve received suggests that certain station divestitures that have been proposed to the FCC would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law. When the FCC confronts disputed issues like these, the Communications Act does not allow it to approve a transaction. Instead, the law requires the FCC to designate the transaction for a hearing in order to get to the bottom of those disputed issues. For these reasons, I have shared with my colleagues a draft order that would designate issues involving certain proposed divestitures for a hearing in front of an administrative law judge.”

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has also issued the following statement:

“Today’s announcement is welcome. As I have noted before, too many of this agency’s media policies have been custom built to support the business plans of Sinclair Broadcasting. With this hearing designation order, the agency will finally take a hard look at its proposed merger with Tribune. This is overdue and favoritism like this needs to end. “I have voted to approve.”

Tribune has offered no comment on the proposed sale at this time.

FOX6 is one of the stations owned by Tribune Media.