Get in the holiday spirit: Christkindlmarket is coming to the plaza at new Bucks’ arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and President Peter Feigin announced on Monday, July 16 the first event to take place on the plaza outside of the new Bucks’ arena. A Christkindlmarket is set to come to the plaza from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31.

A Christkindlmarket is a festive, authentic German holiday market. The plaza will be transformed into a picturesque holiday village — and try European and German delicacies. It is expected there will be 30 vendors and a festival tent for all visitors.

Photos of previous Christkindlmarket’s can be found here, along with video from its YouTube page here.

The hours for Christkindlmarket Milwaukee are as follows:

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Close

Admission to the Christkindlmarket Milwaukee is free. For more information on Christkindlmarket Milwaukee, visit christkindlmarket.com/Milwaukee. Detailed information about vendors, events and activities will be added as they are finalized.

The grand opening for the new Bucks’ arena is set for Sunday, Aug. 26. According to a recent news release, the event will include an official grand opening, public tours of Milwaukee’s newest arena and the 4th Annual Bucks Block Party presented by Klement’s Sausage.