Get in the holiday spirit: Christkindlmarket is coming to the plaza at new Bucks’ arena

Posted 12:48 pm, July 16, 2018, by , Updated at 01:44PM, July 16, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and President Peter Feigin announced on Monday, July 16 the first event to take place on the plaza outside of the new Bucks’ arena. A Christkindlmarket is set to come to the plaza from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31.

A Christkindlmarket is a festive, authentic German holiday market. The plaza will be transformed into a picturesque holiday village — and try European and German delicacies. It is expected there will be 30 vendors and a festival tent for all visitors.

Photos of previous Christkindlmarket’s can be found here, along with video from its YouTube page here.

Christkindlmarket coming to Bucks arena plaza

The hours for Christkindlmarket Milwaukee are as follows:

  • Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Close

Admission to the Christkindlmarket Milwaukee is free. For more information on Christkindlmarket Milwaukee, visit christkindlmarket.com/Milwaukee. Detailed information about vendors, events and activities will be added as they are finalized.

The grand opening for the new Bucks’ arena is set for Sunday, Aug. 26. According to a recent news release, the event will include an official grand opening, public tours of Milwaukee’s newest arena and the 4th Annual Bucks Block Party presented by Klement’s Sausage.

Related stories