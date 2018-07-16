‘Give these kids an opportunity:’ Packers’ legend Donald Driver helps kids get easier access to athletics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Green Bay Packers' legend Donald Driver says too often children are unable to take part in athletics because their families cannot afford it. On Monday, July 16, Driver did something to fix that.

From inside Milwaukee's Discovery World, Driver helped deliver two announcements -- both involving the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

"I get to see the impact this has on kids," Driver said.

The first talked about a future interactive exhibit which will promote the history of Wisconsin sports and aim to inspire the next generation of Hall of Famers.

"Give these kids an opportunity that their future is in Wisconsin sports," Driver said.

On Monday, Driver demonstrated a mock-up of one of the future exhibits -- virtual sausage races.

Driver also announced the formation of a new foundation which will help children afford taking part in athletics.

"So it's not where kids want to do, but they can't afford to do it," said Brian Lammi, executive director of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. "How can we partner with other community groups in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin to help these charities reach more kids through the power of youth sports?"

The exhibit will open in January and the kickoff will be the 69th annual Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony -- also happening at Discovery World in January.

"Yes, this is going to be an amazing exhibit. It's going to start Jan. 24 and push to May 1 of 2019," Driver said.

Both the Hall of Fame induction and the children's exhibit will be built at Discovery World's newly completed pavilion.